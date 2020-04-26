New Yorker staffer Hendrik Hertzberg, everyone

How about New York City first? Gov. Andrew Cuomo can replaced Mayor Bill de Blasio with the National Guard:

We wonder what set him off?

Trending

But what does he think this will solve?

Nope. We’ll pass:

FWIW, he was also a former speechwriter for President Jimmy Carter:

But if he does insist on this, he can go first:

But we know he won’t:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusNew Yorker