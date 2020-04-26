New Yorker staffer Hendrik Hertzberg, everyone

Time for a military coup? — Hendrik Hertzberg (@RickHertzberg) April 26, 2020

How about New York City first? Gov. Andrew Cuomo can replaced Mayor Bill de Blasio with the National Guard:

We wonder what set him off?

GrubHub order come in late again? https://t.co/lVHrbRlq6L — John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 26, 2020

But what does he think this will solve?

Things always get much more sane and not at all hellacious when militaries forcibly take over governments. That'll solve everything. https://t.co/i2wljd5mVl — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) April 26, 2020

Nope. We’ll pass:

let's not do this https://t.co/Uw1MHm6O6L — Zach Carter (@zachdcarter) April 26, 2020

FWIW, he was also a former speechwriter for President Jimmy Carter:

This guy was one of Jimmy Carter's speechwriters and wrote the infamous "Malaise Speech." Fast forward to 2020 and he's calling for a military coup on Twitter https://t.co/6CPFImG7bN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 26, 2020

But if he does insist on this, he can go first:

Yeah bitch, you take point. https://t.co/zO0usBCjLL — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 26, 2020

But we know he won’t:

No. Destructive and irresponsible even to suggest. https://t.co/BhRmd9O78Q — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) April 26, 2020

