Maria Bartiromo tweeted this bit of intriguing news on retired Gen. Michael Flynn on Sunday, saying sources are telling her that he’ll be “completely exonerated this week”:

Breaking News: sources tell me @GenFlynn will be completely exonerated this week. It was a total fraud. A Set up. More tomorrow @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness @FoxNews @SundayFutures — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) April 26, 2020

“Whoa” is right:

Now, we don’t know exactly what she’s talking about, but Rep. Devin Nunes said this morning that Flynn was “framed” but the government:

Devin Nunes says Michael Flynn was “framed” by the government pic.twitter.com/eAOSwjrOKJ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 26, 2020

And there’s reporting that John Durham is “investigating the leaks of potentially classified information to the media” on Flynn:

John Durham is investigating the leaks of potentially classified information to the media in early 2017 about @realDonaldTrump's former national security adviser: Michael Flynn.https://t.co/hNjKzTEt3i — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 27, 2020

But, wait . . . there’s more! Catherine Herridge adds:

#FISA Drawing attention Friday filing Flynn case @CBSNews told important for days ahead. AG Barr directed Missouri US Attorney to review FBI personnel “communications and notes,” in part, to determine whether key evidence withheld. Docs under seal but may change. @ClareHymes22 pic.twitter.com/Kn76OP2BnI — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 26, 2020

And:

Read: Flynn attorney @SidneyPowell1 filing on “stunning Brady evidence,” “defeats any argument..(FBI) interview..Flynn on January 24, 2017 was material to any investigation.” Timing: Just days into Trump admin, same month IG found Steele dossier sub-source fell apart @RobLegare pic.twitter.com/qB1Uv9WYiC — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 26, 2020

We’ll have to wait to find out more, but, buckle up.

***