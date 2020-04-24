Journos, we regret to inform you that President Trump appears to have learned that it’s in his best interest to answer your dopey questions day after day after day:

Hopefully this trend continues:

Of course, now they want him to answer questions:

Guys, just enjoy the weekend:

Today clocked in at 21 minutes. Perfect:

Honestly, every president benefits when there’s a buffer answering questions:

And according to Axios, President Trump “may stop appearing daily and make shorter appearances when he does”:

Tags: coronavirusDonald Trump