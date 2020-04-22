If you want people to rise up and protest against coronavirus restrictions, keep arresting moms in front of their kids, because that will do it:

Here’s another angle:

The woman, Sarah Brady, was charged with “trespassing on a closed playground“:

Brady was booked into the Ada County Jail Tuesday evening. Technically, it wasn’t for violating the governor’s order, but instead for trespassing on a closed playground. Both crimes carry a maximum penalty of six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

According to reports, this was part of a “playdate protest” against the state’s stay-at-home order:

What are we even doing? Cops escalated this and gave her EXACTLY what she wanted, which will now have the opposite effect on what the governor intended:

In another incident in Idaho, a mother of 6 was given a citation for having a garage sale:

The Rathdrum Chief of Police explained the citation in a lengthy Facebook post:

In Michigan, you can’t grow your own food. In Idaho, you can’t sell stuff to feed your family. This is not America.

