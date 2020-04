Whoa. Big, if true:

Breaking: The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health is in grave danger following a surgery, a US official with direct knowledge tells me.

According to these rumors, the North Korean dictator is having issues following heart surgery:

Is Kim Jong Un in critical condition? Dictator is 'in grave danger after heart surgery' https://t.co/9F38VY3hOg pic.twitter.com/wr5E4Ls1wm — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 21, 2020

“We always need to be extremely cautious about speculation from North Korea” but the rumors are “gaining traction”:

My take on the Kim Jong Un rumors: We always need to be extremely cautious about speculation from North Korea because it's very difficult to verify. But these latest rumors are gaining traction because Kim is so obviously in such bad shape.https://t.co/f5ERp8DDQi — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) April 21, 2020

South Korea’s government says nothing appears out of the ordinary:

The South Korean government says Kim Jong Un appears to be handling North Korea's affairs as usual after rumored surgery. https://t.co/kottjyyPyM — The Associated Press (@AP) April 21, 2020

And here’s what North Korean TV looks like at the moment:

North Korean TV main evening news playing out right now. Appears totally normal mix of news: Greetings sent by Kim to other leaders, renewable energy, patriotic marches up Mt. Paketu etc. pic.twitter.com/2zmpXWzndB — Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) April 21, 2020

