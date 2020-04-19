Biden Sr. Adviser Symone Sanders blamed President Trump because the SBA’s PPP loan program “has run out of money,” saying “it is the president and his administration’s job to make sure all Americans are taken care of during this time”:

Let’s talk about how unacceptable it is that this administration has run out of money for small business loans. It is the president and his administration’s job to make sure all Americans are taken care of during this time. Leadership starts at the TOP. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) April 19, 2020

Um, who wants to tell her how Congress works? If she’s so mad, maybe tag Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer who are stalling a clean bill to add funds to the program:

RT to tell Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to STOP blocking critical funding for small businesses. The Paycheck Protection Program is about to run out of money—millions of jobs are hanging in the balance. Congress MUST ACT! — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 14, 2020

It’s been over a week now, Symone:

If you end up in an unemployment line, thank Speaker Pelosi. She has been holding up funding for paychecks for more than a week now. pic.twitter.com/FaX9eRG4qd — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 18, 2020

And even CNN agrees!

When Democrats blocked more funding for the program, Joe Biden said nothing. pic.twitter.com/AQSJrY3QAg — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 20, 2020

Oh, and we’ll just add this zinger from 2016 where the woman now paid by the elderly white man who’s going to be the Democratic nominee for president said “we don’t need white people leading the Democratic party right now”:

Who is Joe Biden's top advisor @SymoneDSanders? After President Trump won in 2016, Symone Sanders said "we don't need white people leading the Democratic Party right now." pic.twitter.com/JbfMxbmsJ0 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 19, 2020

Ouch.

***