Biden Sr. Adviser Symone Sanders blamed President Trump because the SBA’s PPP loan program “has run out of money,” saying “it is the president and his administration’s job to make sure all Americans are taken care of during this time”:

Um, who wants to tell her how Congress works? If she’s so mad, maybe tag Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer who are stalling a clean bill to add funds to the program:

Trending

It’s been over a week now, Symone:

And even CNN agrees!

Oh, and we’ll just add this zinger from 2016 where the woman now paid by the elderly white man who’s going to be the Democratic nominee for president said “we don’t need white people leading the Democratic party right now”:

Ouch.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenSymone Sanders