Liberal Judge Jill Karofsky defeated incumbent Dan Kelly in the closely watched and much debated race for a state Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin:

This is a “stunning upset,” to say the least:

President Trump was actively supporting Kelly on Twitter prior to the election:

The narrative from libs is that the state GOP pushed through in-person voting because they thought a low-turnout election would favor them:

But, it appears, turnout was up:

2016 vs. 2018:

We don’t want to make too much out of this yet, but, there are warning signs for Trump here:

And this doesn’t play well:

All eyes will be on Wisconsin, again:

