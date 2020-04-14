Welp.

Liberal Judge Jill Karofsky defeated incumbent Dan Kelly in the closely watched and much debated race for a state Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin:

Decision Desk HQ projects @judgekarofsky will win the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. pic.twitter.com/JpbV10O4aR — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) April 13, 2020

This is a “stunning upset,” to say the least:

NEW: In a stunning upset, liberal challenger @judgekarofsky has ousted conservative incumbent @JusticeDanKelly for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. https://t.co/cDUnmj022g — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) April 14, 2020

President Trump was actively supporting Kelly on Twitter prior to the election:

Vote today, Tuesday, for highly respected Republican, Justice Daniel Kelly. Tough on Crime, loves your Military, Vets, Farmers, & will save your 2nd Amendment. A BIG VOTE! https://t.co/1FPYjzZCoH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

The narrative from libs is that the state GOP pushed through in-person voting because they thought a low-turnout election would favor them:

This is remarkable. Wisconsin GOP forced an in-person election during an unfolding epidemic for a highly infectious disease because they were sure a low turnout election wld ensure a state supreme court win. Unconscionable. And they lost. Amazing. https://t.co/4gcltwaz3L — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 13, 2020

But, it appears, turnout was up:

Wisconsin Republicans were intent on holding in person elections largely because of state Supreme Court seat (they hold 10 year terms). Looks like Dems may win — and those long lines you saw in MKE had real impact https://t.co/uKMN9XKDwT — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) April 13, 2020

2016 vs. 2018:

The Wisconsin GOP scored an own goal in last Tuesday's voter suppression efforts. Turnout in deep blue Milwaukee is up nearly 20% v 2018 and 2016, vote shares in key swing counties are around 5-10 percentage points more liberal and all but 3 counties have shifted to the left. https://t.co/jz63B2Uea2 — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) April 14, 2020

We don’t want to make too much out of this yet, but, there are warning signs for Trump here:

Okay, this may be the single most definitive aspect of the Wisconsin results so far: Kenosha County has been as swing as it gets, Trump +1%, Evers +3%, and Hagedorn (con) +3%. Now Karofsky, the liberal challenger, is up by 17% (94% in). — Taniel (@Taniel) April 13, 2020

And this doesn’t play well:

You can't make it up: Every Wisconsin Supreme Court justice voted absentee, including the 4 conservatives whose ruling required in-person voting to proceed & blocked postponing the WI Supreme Court election to instead allow for expanded absentee voting https://t.co/dZds9xD2xq — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) April 13, 2020

All eyes will be on Wisconsin, again:

After everything the GOP did to help a conservative hold on to that State Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin, the liberal won. Jill Karofsy leads incumbent conservative Daniel Kelly, 523,777 to 454,674 with 60% in. A remarkable defeat for the right in the swingiest of swing states. — EJ Dionne (@EJDionne) April 14, 2020

