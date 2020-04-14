We’re used to bad takes from Andrea Mitchell, but this one has to be one of her worst. Check it out:

.@BarackObama endorsing @JoeBiden momentarily biggest moment so far in 2020 democratic campaign — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 14, 2020

Honest question for her: WHO THE F*CK ELSE WAS HE GOING TO ENDORSE?

President Obama waiting to endorse Joe Biden until there was literally no other option available isn't even a semi-important moment, let alone the "biggest." How is this person considered by some to be a journalist? https://t.co/annAGsQ2Uz — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 14, 2020

Answer: He has not other choice and she knows it:

Seriously? It's Dog-bites-man. Not exactly news. What choice does he have? https://t.co/4TyGcqcGPx — David Martosko (@dmartosko) April 14, 2020

Top 5 is too high, if you ask us:

I don't think it makes the top 3, or maybe even top 5. https://t.co/KyDCHEoSZd — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 14, 2020

It’s one gigantic nothing-burger:

What? Former Democratic president endorses presumptive Democratic nominee. That's not news, that's expected. https://t.co/rV2TGJYSiZ — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) April 14, 2020

***