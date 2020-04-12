Ah, what a good job he did!

More photos via Dr. Jill Biden, and we’ll note that Joe’s fingers show no sign of him actually participating in this activity. Was this staged?

While our family may be physically distancing, our traditions keep us connected. Ready for Easter! pic.twitter.com/Ay3hkAzlq3 — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) April 12, 2020

And is there video of Joe trying to find the eggs after Jill hides them? We need video of that.

UPDATE.

They posed with the eggs outside as if they had a hunt:

First pic of @JoeBiden wearing a face mask, apparently in the backyard for an Easter egg hunt. (📸 Biden IG) pic.twitter.com/e3MMgDmwBH — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) April 12, 2020

***