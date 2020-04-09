HOLY BACKFIRE, BATMAN.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying invited State Dept. spokesperson MOrgan Ortagus to China where she could “talk to anyone in the streets to enjoy the freedom” and called out the U.S. for a lack of transparency of the firing of Captain Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt:

Well, yeah. China was the first to share the data BECAUSE IT STARTED IN CHINA:

For starters, foreign nationals are banned from going to China now:

Maybe she means Taiwan?

And since she’s calling for transparency and all, we have some questions on Tiananmen Square:

And the Uighurs would like a word:

Of course, people in China can’t even use Twitter:

Thank you for verifying her, Jack:

And why is she even allowed on Twitter in the first place?

***

