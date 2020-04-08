There’s a remarkable, and perhaps unbelievable turn of events happening right now in California where Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on April 6 that the state will start loaning ventilators to other states that are in need of them right now:

In times of crisis, it’s more important than ever we are the UNITED States of America. CA is answering the call for Americans in NY and across the country, loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to those in need. I know, if the tables were turned, other states would be there for us. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 6, 2020

Here’s the breakdown of who gets what (No states led by Republicans?):

CA's 500 ventilators will begin to ship out today:

50->NV Committed to the health of every Californian. Practicing our duty as Americans to take care of one another. I know other states would do the same. pic.twitter.com/5y5hquISew — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 7, 2020

But just days earlier, Gov. Newsom said the state needed more ventilators. On April 1:

We’re working around the clock to make sure we’re prepared for the worst while also putting measures in place to help us from reaching that point. We need more masks & ventilators. But we also need folks to take this seriously. Stay home. Stop the spread. pic.twitter.com/U4cWVigCuf — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 1, 2020

On here he is begging for more of them on April 30 during an appearance on “The Daily Show” (does he still need people from other states or he’s good there, too?):

We need more masks. We need more ventilators. But we also need more PEOPLE. That means every doctor, nurse, EMT, and more — we need your help. Together, we can meet this moment.pic.twitter.com/wAbISmjFuS — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 31, 2020

Politico reported that the state has done a good job getting additional ventilators, but to go from begging for machines on The Daily Show to giving them away in a week? How is that possible?

In later remarks Monday, Newsom said California was in position to assist other states in part because hospitals had made strides in obtaining more equipment. California hospitals have increased their collection from around 7,500 machines to more than 11,000 in the last few weeks, Newsom said. “That has put less strain and pressure on the state’s effort to procure additional ventilators,” Newsom said.

Don’t get us wrong, it’s GREAT news that the state is able to do this. But a week ago the media was busting on President Trump when he said governors were overestimating their ventilator requirements:

Trump claims some states have more ventilators than they need but "they don't even like to admit it." He says they'll admit it when everything's over, but that doesn't help us very much right now. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 4, 2020

So, he was right?

Trump has pushed back on governors' warnings of dire ventilator shortages. "Some states have more ventilators than they need," he said. Trump accused some states of playing "politics." https://t.co/Bim347M4pG via @cmsub — Caren Bohan (@carenbohan) April 5, 2020

