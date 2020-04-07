Here we go again. . .

NBC News has the latest totally believable news out of China on coronavirus deaths, as in, there were none:

U.S. reports 1,264 coronavirus deaths in over 24 hours. Meanwhile in China, where the pandemic broke out, not a single new coronavirus death was reported. https://t.co/ooXkR9X2L5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 7, 2020

Will they ever learn?

The Chinese Communist Party, which relies heavily on information control to maintain power, has reported a miraculous zero new coronavirus deaths & NBC is running with that. Brilliant. https://t.co/4LdSoRtq6e — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) April 7, 2020

Hopefully they used protection:

Pretty sure what you’re doing to China violates social distancing rules. https://t.co/1uR21UgxNA — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 7, 2020

“Take a bow,” NBC News:

China is shown to have lied the entire time about coronavirus and NBC news still runs with their story as a way to make us look worse. Take a bow. https://t.co/3DKWFSK5yM — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 7, 2020

They really are failing us right now:

I go back and forth between wanting to support the existing journalistic set-up and then seeing this. https://t.co/DQlrgFUhtR — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) April 7, 2020

And here’s Iowahawk with his signature brand of humor taking NBC to the woodshed over it.

“Fun fact: China also never reported a single death at Tiananmen Square”:

Fun fact: China also never reported a single death at Tiananmen Squarehttps://t.co/dUmNbaW5P5 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 7, 2020

Here’s how NBC News might cover that today:

NBC exclusive: Chinese tank column mercifully hits brakes before hurting random jay walker. — Holy Hydroxychloroquine (@natehansen42) April 7, 2020

Keep zinging:

A willing suspension of disbelieve is an astonishing thing to behold — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 7, 2020

And this is how bad it’s gotten:

I swore I'd never post a distracted boyfriend meme, but there's a first time for everything pic.twitter.com/La1t6JbdO9 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 7, 2020

Oh, and a pro-tip? DO NOT respond with CCP propaganda. It will not end well:

Ouch.

***