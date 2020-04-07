Here we go again. . .
NBC News has the latest totally believable news out of China on coronavirus deaths, as in, there were none:
U.S. reports 1,264 coronavirus deaths in over 24 hours.
Meanwhile in China, where the pandemic broke out, not a single new coronavirus death was reported. https://t.co/ooXkR9X2L5
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 7, 2020
Will they ever learn?
The Chinese Communist Party, which relies heavily on information control to maintain power, has reported a miraculous zero new coronavirus deaths & NBC is running with that. Brilliant. https://t.co/4LdSoRtq6e
— Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) April 7, 2020
Hopefully they used protection:
Pretty sure what you’re doing to China violates social distancing rules. https://t.co/1uR21UgxNA
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 7, 2020
“Take a bow,” NBC News:
China is shown to have lied the entire time about coronavirus and NBC news still runs with their story as a way to make us look worse.
Take a bow. https://t.co/3DKWFSK5yM
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 7, 2020
They really are failing us right now:
I go back and forth between wanting to support the existing journalistic set-up and then seeing this. https://t.co/DQlrgFUhtR
— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) April 7, 2020
And here’s Iowahawk with his signature brand of humor taking NBC to the woodshed over it.
“Fun fact: China also never reported a single death at Tiananmen Square”:
Fun fact: China also never reported a single death at Tiananmen Squarehttps://t.co/dUmNbaW5P5
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 7, 2020
Here’s how NBC News might cover that today:
NBC exclusive: Chinese tank column mercifully hits brakes before hurting random jay walker.
— Holy Hydroxychloroquine (@natehansen42) April 7, 2020
Keep zinging:
A willing suspension of disbelieve is an astonishing thing to behold
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 7, 2020
And this is how bad it’s gotten:
I swore I'd never post a distracted boyfriend meme, but there's a first time for everything pic.twitter.com/La1t6JbdO9
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 7, 2020
Oh, and a pro-tip? DO NOT respond with CCP propaganda. It will not end well:
Ouch.
