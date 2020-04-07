This is hilarious.

Howard Dean told MSNBC he won’t go on their shows until they stop broadcasting President Trump’s coronavirus briefings:

This is what you’d call a “win-win.” No Howard Dean and they cover the briefings:

But libs are cheering him on:

So, will anyone follow his lead?

And if they do, we’re pretty sure MSNBC can find 1000 people to take their places in a matter of minutes. But, good luck, doc.

