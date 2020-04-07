This is hilarious.
Howard Dean told MSNBC he won’t go on their shows until they stop broadcasting President Trump’s coronavirus briefings:
I just told MSNBC I wasn’t going on their shows as long as they were broadcasting trump’s press conference. I won’t make much difference if it’s just me but if 50 of you did it it would make a difference.
— Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) April 7, 2020
This is what you’d call a “win-win.” No Howard Dean and they cover the briefings:
Thank you – I don't understand why they don't tape them & play just the parts where experts have something cogent to say.
I stopped watching the brag-and-lie hour more than a week ago (and I'm an obsessive watcher) https://t.co/bR4m304dCI
— TheGrayMattersReport (@graymattersrep) April 7, 2020
But libs are cheering him on:
Thank you!!!!! @MSNBC https://t.co/HDLfIVHRB0
— JWFrancesca (@bymarsam) April 7, 2020
— Tim Smith (@clefnotes) April 7, 2020
Someone had to take a stand! Thank you!!
— Daytripper (@Daytrip10515185) April 7, 2020
So, will anyone follow his lead?
Thank you! Other contributors, please do the same! @MSNBC
— DFB (@burwell_deanna) April 7, 2020
And if they do, we’re pretty sure MSNBC can find 1000 people to take their places in a matter of minutes. But, good luck, doc.
