This is hilarious.

Howard Dean told MSNBC he won’t go on their shows until they stop broadcasting President Trump’s coronavirus briefings:

I just told MSNBC I wasn’t going on their shows as long as they were broadcasting trump’s press conference. I won’t make much difference if it’s just me but if 50 of you did it it would make a difference. — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) April 7, 2020

This is what you’d call a “win-win.” No Howard Dean and they cover the briefings:

Thank you – I don't understand why they don't tape them & play just the parts where experts have something cogent to say.

I stopped watching the brag-and-lie hour more than a week ago (and I'm an obsessive watcher) https://t.co/bR4m304dCI — TheGrayMattersReport (@graymattersrep) April 7, 2020

But libs are cheering him on:

Someone had to take a stand! Thank you!! — Daytripper (@Daytrip10515185) April 7, 2020

So, will anyone follow his lead?

Thank you! Other contributors, please do the same! @MSNBC — DFB (@burwell_deanna) April 7, 2020

And if they do, we’re pretty sure MSNBC can find 1000 people to take their places in a matter of minutes. But, good luck, doc.

