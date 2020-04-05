There’s a screenshot of an article from the satire site Biz News that’s gone viral that says Pat Robertson blamed coronavirus on oral sex.
Libs, be better than this.
Alyssa Milano:
Well, it didn’t take too long for the Christian Right to blame coronavirus on vaginas. https://t.co/DqoXWhwLa8
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 5, 2020
Markos Moulitsas, Daily Kos:
His poor wife… https://t.co/v87ucZtt8u
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) April 5, 2020
Julia Ioffe, GQ:
"Committing oral sex" https://t.co/sP1Vg0mc3B
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) April 6, 2020
George Takei (set his phaser to stupid):
Oral sex with women causes it? I'm saved!! https://t.co/pXBymmotjW
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 6, 2020
Roland Martin:
Anyone still listening to Pat Robertson is a damn fool https://t.co/1dK7Ok5x2V
— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 5, 2020
Jessica Huseman, ProPublica:
Frankly I assumed pat Robertson would have blamed women for this long before now so color me impressed https://t.co/ah2VkFU6DQ
— Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) April 6, 2020
And there are many, many others who fell for it. Click here for the full list of blue-checks quote tweeting it right now.
