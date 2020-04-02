Who are the people that didn’t expect these massive unemployment numbers? We’re being serious here. If anything, 6.6 million is too low because state website are still having problems:

EVERYONE should have been expecting this:

Kelly has been warning of this, as Twitchy readers know:

And people are missing that this isn’t “My 401K!” or “the economy!” vs. public health. This is “how do we have a functioning government without tax revenue?”:

The next 30 days will be brutal, even more so because landlords who are not all Monopoly character with a top hat and monocle, will start finding out May 1 just how many people didn’t pay April rent:

And the next crisis to hit will be states realizing they can’t pay their bills:

