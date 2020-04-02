Who are the people that didn’t expect these massive unemployment numbers? We’re being serious here. If anything, 6.6 million is too low because state website are still having problems:

Worse than expected Unemployment benefits: ⬆️ to 6.648-million jobless benefits vs estimate of 3.5-mm @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) April 2, 2020

EVERYONE should have been expecting this:

“Worse than expected” Let me stop you right there. https://t.co/3SGJTXhl9r — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 2, 2020

Kelly has been warning of this, as Twitchy readers know:

I don’t want an apology. I want the politicians and scared citizens in this country to snap out of this freaking trance they’re in and stop this shutdown madness. 6.6 million unemployed this week. It’s April 2. You cannot imagine what that number is by April 30. https://t.co/MvniWYQley — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 2, 2020

And people are missing that this isn’t “My 401K!” or “the economy!” vs. public health. This is “how do we have a functioning government without tax revenue?”:

A self-imposed Great Depression. I’ve never seen anything like it in history. Politicians pointing their fingers at the public and ordering them to shut down the economic system. And large parts of society being ok with it. Frankly, I’m stunned. https://t.co/UQpbQ00HWh — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 2, 2020

The next 30 days will be brutal, even more so because landlords who are not all Monopoly character with a top hat and monocle, will start finding out May 1 just how many people didn’t pay April rent:

Unemployment is gonna be worse than the Great Depression by the end of April. https://t.co/7yEfsUpSKK — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 2, 2020

And the next crisis to hit will be states realizing they can’t pay their bills:

it cannot be overstated how much of a bind state governments are in, most are: -heavily reliant on sales taxes

-delaying state income tax deadlines bc IRS delay

-operating under balanced budget amendments/can't deficit spend they're also the front-line for crisis response — Jillian McGrath (@jillianmmcgrath) March 31, 2020

