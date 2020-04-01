Guy, YOUR personal trainer and gym membership has stopped because of the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean EVERY personal trainer and gym membership has stopped.

You see, THEY have different rules than YOU have.

Here’s the latest on 87-year-old and HIGH RISK Justice Rude Bader Ginsburg refusing to stop her private training sessions in the Supreme Court’s private gym:

Justice Ginsburg’s trainer told me that he and the 87-year-old are still doing their workout sessions at the Supreme Court’s private gym, while taking precautions. “The only reason why I didn’t shut the justice down is because, hey, she ain’t having it.” https://t.co/YM0Fr4uepb — Jimmy Hoover (@JimmyHooverDC) March 31, 2020

Oh, “she ain’t having it” is why he’s putting her health at risk?

Coronavirus isn’t keeping Ruth Bader Ginsburg from working out in the Supreme Court’s private gym. Her trainer told @JimmyHooverDC “everybody’s been shut down. The only reason I didn't shut the justice down is because, hey, she ain't having it.”https://t.co/xeOxID6QrH — Chris Villani (@ChrisVillani44) April 1, 2020

This is highly irresponsible, to say the least:

We are counting on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be healthy. The Supreme Court is already scarily conservative, especially with democracy, ACA, & reproductive rights at stake. She should be doing virtual workouts & social distancing to the max. While we’re at it, can we bubble wrap her? https://t.co/7riwJs4X9y — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) April 1, 2020

“Can’t stop, won’t stop” is maybe not the best thing right now, no?

***