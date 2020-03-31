Well, ad MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, a business reporter no less, to the douchebag list of blue-checks dismissing MyPillow’s Mike Liddell flipping his company’s production line from pillows to masks to help, you know, save lives:

And here’s Greta Van Susteren ripping into the MSNBC host, and rightfully so:

Trending

WTF is wrong with this guy?

Velshi wasn’t done, however:

And BOOM:

Not that she needed any cheering on, but hell yes: “Go Greta”:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: greta van susterenMSNBC