Well, ad MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, a business reporter no less, to the douchebag list of blue-checks dismissing MyPillow’s Mike Liddell flipping his company’s production line from pillows to masks to help, you know, save lives:

Trump just called the “My Pillow” guy up to the podium in the Rose Garden. You cannot make this stuff up. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 30, 2020

And here’s Greta Van Susteren ripping into the MSNBC host, and rightfully so:

Why do you mock ANYONE who would help in any way? What is wrong w/ you? People need help and we should encourage everyone to help in any way. https://t.co/rGltqBjs9d — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) March 30, 2020

WTF is wrong with this guy?

Pillow company founder Michael Lindell, who has donated more than $200,000 to Trump's campaigns & associated committees, praised Trump for bringing God back in to the public square. https://t.co/B8Z6czMbvE via @nbcnews — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 31, 2020

Velshi wasn’t done, however:

Come on, Greta. Lots of people are doing things in this effort. How did the My Pillow guy make the cut with the CEOs of Honeywell and P&G? — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 30, 2020

And BOOM:

What are YOU doing?Tell me what YOU are doing besides sitting on the sidelines being snarky?I love my job but I know we don’t do the heavy lifting;we get paid big salaries to TALK ABOUT stories and that is easy..thank you to everyone helping..from healthcare workers to businesses https://t.co/E6EDhUcSll — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) March 30, 2020

Not that she needed any cheering on, but hell yes: “Go Greta”:

***