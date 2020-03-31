With Detroit quickly becoming the next coronavirus hot spot in the U.S. . .

3.5% death to confirmed in my county?

Discouraged by this terrible trend in COVID cases. pic.twitter.com/Z9amNsRspx — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 31, 2020

. . .”it’s like a war zone”. . .

“To say it is chaotic is conservative,” Chopra, the infectious disease expert, said of Detroit. “It is like a war zone.” https://t.co/GweOAglkMV — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) March 31, 2020

. . .it’s welcome news that Abbott Labs will deploy its rapid COVID-19 tests to Detroit this week:

BREAKING: Detroit will be one of the first U.S. cities to get rapid coronavirus testing machines from Abbott Labs (just recently approved by FDA). Detroit to get 5 machines, for 5,000 testing samples. Up and running within a week, Duggan says — Annalise Frank (@annalise_frank) March 30, 2020

These tests, Duggan says, are "so sensitive that you can give it almost instantly after exposure." For first responders and health care providers — Annalise Frank (@annalise_frank) March 30, 2020

Story here: Detroit to get rapid coronavirus testing devices for first responders, bus drivers https://t.co/BLphBDtSTa — Annalise Frank (@annalise_frank) March 30, 2020

