It’s like a war zone in New York City experts say, which may be why these two executives of Mt. Sinai hospital are in their vacation homes in Florida instead of, you know, in New York City:

Positively Churchillian if you ask us:

The CEO of one of NYC's biggest hospital systems has left the city and is running things from his waterfront mansion in Florida https://t.co/lTS58wp4cd — Tom Gara (@tomgara) March 30, 2020

“Bend the curve, a**holes”:

Oh look at that. Perhaps that explains a portion of the New York license plates we've been seeing here constantly. “Bend the curve“, assholes. https://t.co/BdiKKfyD1c — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) March 31, 2020

Yeah, this isn’t going over very well:

As a front line healthcare worker who has rearranged my family for their safety, I think @MountSinaiNYC should have to answer why their leadership has retreated to #Miami rather than stand in solidarity with their employees in #NYC during #COVID19. https://t.co/Xgt5DgAhoq — Dara Kass, MD (@darakass) March 29, 2020

Time to go home, gentlemen.

***