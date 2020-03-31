It’s like a war zone in New York City experts say, which may be why these two executives of Mt. Sinai hospital are in their vacation homes in Florida instead of, you know, in New York City:

Positively Churchillian if you ask us:

“Bend the curve, a**holes”:

Yeah, this isn’t going over very well:

Time to go home, gentlemen.

***

 

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Mt. Sinai