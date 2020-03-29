Dr. Tony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” this morning that he’s expecting between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the U.S. from the COVID-19 coronavirus:

He also expects “millions of cases”:

Video here:

This would be in line with other models:

He also talked up new rapid testing, but said that still “a matter of weeks” away:

