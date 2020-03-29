Dr. Tony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” this morning that he’s expecting between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the U.S. from the COVID-19 coronavirus:

Fauci says it’s hard to know for sure, there are estimates based on assumptions and it’s a “moving target” but says: “Looking at what we are seeing now, I would say between 100,000-200,000” deaths from coronavirus. “We’re going to have millions of cases,” he says on @CNNSotu — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 29, 2020

He also expects “millions of cases”:

Dr. Fauci to @jaketapper this morning: "Looking at what we're seeing now, I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 cases (of coronavirus)… excuse me, deaths. I mean, we're going to have millions of cases." #CNNSOTU This is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 29, 2020

Video here:

Video of Dr. Fauci telling @jaketapper that "Looking at what we're seeing now, I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 cases… excuse me, deaths. I mean, we're going to have millions of cases." #CNNSOTU These next few weeks could be pretty rough.pic.twitter.com/Vh6xB4Fele — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 29, 2020

This would be in line with other models:

An expert survey conducted ~2 weeks ago forecasted 200K deaths in the U.S., although with a *very* wide range of possibilities. Revised slightly upward to 246K this week. But Dr. Fauci's estimate of 100K+ deaths is broadly in line with the consensus.https://t.co/oMWfVdQVVd — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 29, 2020

He also talked up new rapid testing, but said that still “a matter of weeks” away:

“It still is not a perfect situation,” Fauci says of testing availability, telling @jaketapper it’s better than what it has been but still short of what’s needed. Says it still “a matter of weeks” away to get to good spot -far different than Trump who praises how testing is going — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 29, 2020

