Breaking news out of China where we’re seeing reports the country has banned entry to most foreigners, including those with “long-term visas” as “an interim measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic”:

BREAKING: China bans the entry of all foreigners from midnight Saturday, including those holding long-term visas. Diplomats are excluded. https://t.co/dV8NnYtGAx — Elizabeth Law 思敏 (@lizzlaw_) March 26, 2020

The new ban takes effect after March 28:

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) – China will temporarily suspend the entry of foreigners with valid Chinese visas and residence permits starting on March 28, as an interim measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) March 26, 2020

This reportedly includes visa holders with residency permits:

Breaking: #China will not allow foreigners into the country after March 28th. All visas — including residence permits — will be suspended. It follows similar moves by countries around the world as borders close amid the #coronavirus pandemic. @NBCNews — Janis Mackey Frayer (@janisfrayer) March 26, 2020

English translation of the document:

Here's the English. China not letting foreigners in. "China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals holding visas or residence permits" https://t.co/ro48C2BiQS — Emily Parker (@emilydparker) March 26, 2020

There are some exceptions:

The foreign ministry, though, adds that such prohibition also does not apply to those people who visit China for necessary commercial and technological activities and out of humanitarian reasons and that they can apply for a visa at the Chinese consulates general. — Ezra Cheung (@ezracheungtoto) March 26, 2020

It sounds like they’re afraid of foreigners *getting* coronavirus in China and then re-spreading it back to their home countries, right?

***