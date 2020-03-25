Dr. Eran Bendavid and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professors of medicine at Stanford, have a must-read op-ed out in today’s WSJ where they argue “the mortality risk from coronavirus infection has been significantly overestimated.”

“Current estimates about the Covid-19 fatality rate may be too high by orders of magnitude”:

Basically their analysis takes into account all of the asymptomatic people (i.e., NBA players and movie stars) who keep showing up with positive tests but who don’t even know they’re sick. Brit Hume, who we’ve turned to during the pandemic, calls it “a critical question”:

The op-ed argues that the apocalypic scenarios of 2 million dead is out the window with 20,000-40,000 deaths more likely:

They assume the virus was in America starting January 1:

And it questions if “a universal quarantine” was worth it:

Money paragraph (click to enlarge):

Boy, if this is true, there needs to be a reckoning of some sort:

But. . .

We are seeing the spike in cases in New York City so there is that:

In short, we still need more data:

Which is why many are calling for an antibody test so we can finally see how much it has spread:

The antibody test is already planned for the UK as one of the ways they can open their economy back up:

