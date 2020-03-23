We’re obviously no fans of Ted Lieu, but this really is one of his worst takes where he’s criticizing the president for talking up the hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin therapy that Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered tried on NY patients starting tuesday:

Why, yes, Ted. You should only take these drugs under the guidance of a doctor. That’s literally how all prescription drugs work:

Does he really think doctors are just handing out hydroxychloroquine and super-strong antibiotics?

But worse than that take is this one from Bloomberg News that’s blaming chloroquine overdoses in Nigeria on President Trump:

So now it’s President Trump’s fault that people are stupid?

And we do wonder how much headlines like these are to impress the boss:

