We’re obviously no fans of Ted Lieu, but this really is one of his worst takes where he’s criticizing the president for talking up the hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin therapy that Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered tried on NY patients starting tuesday:

For anyone who read the tweet from @realDonaldTrump saying hydroxychloroquine & azithromycin can be a game changer for #Covid_19 if approved by FDA, please don’t take them together without consulting a doctor. The drug combination is not currently approved and can kill you. https://t.co/aOLSMBrfFh — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 21, 2020

Why, yes, Ted. You should only take these drugs under the guidance of a doctor. That’s literally how all prescription drugs work:

Does he really think doctors are just handing out hydroxychloroquine and super-strong antibiotics?

And my kid takes one of these — it's expensive. It also take a while to calibrate the right dosage. Doctor's don't just hand it to you because you demand it. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 21, 2020

But worse than that take is this one from Bloomberg News that’s blaming chloroquine overdoses in Nigeria on President Trump:

Nigeria reported two cases of chloroquine poisoning after U.S. President Trump praised the anti-malaria drug as a treatment for the coronavirus https://t.co/WuUju2Cej7 — Bloomberg (@business) March 21, 2020

So now it’s President Trump’s fault that people are stupid?

Chloroquine is safe. It's been used for decades in malaria stricken regions. OVERDOSE isn't! Just like any other drug — IO Coker (@iocoker) March 21, 2020

Don’t blame the president for the Irresponsible actions of people! HOLD PEOPLE ACCOUNTABLE — Jernalism (@_Jernalism) March 21, 2020

And we do wonder how much headlines like these are to impress the boss:

Political attack, as Bloomberg has said several times he'll do whatever it takes to dethrone Trump. — SC (@HouseofChoud) March 21, 2020

