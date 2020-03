Via Peter Hasson, here are screenshots of two different New York Times articles, the first from February 4 that refers to the novel coronavirus that started in a wet market in Wuhan, China as the “Chinese virus” and the second from yesterday that says “Chinese virus” is racist:

It’s all so confusing:

What you fail to understand is that things are only racist when someone you don't like does them. https://t.co/JDwZpB5V01 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 19, 2020

There are so many other things going on and we can’t believe this is what the media is focusing on:

Seriously, to hell with people pushing this bullshit line. At first I didn’t really care what we or Trump called it. But once the ChiComs and the media made a stink, it’s our patriotic duty to shove their faces in it. https://t.co/dhb3SgvOmr — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) March 18, 2020

You know, we’d be a lot better of if we didn’t believe China’s BS from the start, including the World Health Orgainzation:

Two vital points in the timeline of COVID-19 (Wuhan Coronavirus as it was then): 1) @WHO quoting "Chinese authorities" on Jan 14: no "human to human transmission" 2) As late as Jan. 29: @WHO "WHO advises against the application of any restrictions of international traffic" pic.twitter.com/Xal2lHyvbO — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 19, 2020

The Chinese gov't used @WHO to pass along its false or misleading information that clearly led to the spread of the virus. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 19, 2020

We ALL need to do better:

It should be noted that @realDonaldTrump bought the Chinese version hook, line and sinker, at least to begin with:https://t.co/58IvZlWrAr — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 19, 2020

***