With restaurants all over America laying off workers because of new restrictions to hopefully stop the spread of coronavirus, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore, well known to Twitchy readers for its trolling of PETA, is doing something to help those affected. A whole lot of something, and it’s fantastic:

If you’re looking for an example of how to respond to the effects #Covid_19 will have on the restaurant and service industry and its people, the likes of @chefjoseandres come to mind, but my cousin at @JimmysSeafood stands tall too in stepping up to help. Like father like son … pic.twitter.com/2rdy2nNnai — Chrys Kefalas – Text CREATORS to 52886 (@CKefalas) March 17, 2020

So, for anyone you know in the Maryland area, go buy a gift card and help these folks out:

Free shipping right now! Also, I believe they are doing something with gift card sales going towards there employees.. could be wrong — Lee Collins (@Lee_Collins20) March 18, 2020

100% goes to employees — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) March 18, 2020

The shirt should be ready for order soon, too:

When will the shirt be up so I can order one @JimmysSeafood? — SlickMoney (Doom Enthusiast) (@slickmoney007) March 17, 2020

Hope to have it ready by tomorrow — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) March 17, 2020

Every little bit helps:

Thank you, @BmoreB22! 🙏 You have no idea how much this gesture helps us during these worrisome times. 💗 pic.twitter.com/yyJLtwd6rK — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) March 17, 2020

And their food truck is already out and about:

2 food truck locations today! Essex/Kelli Drive (1 Nashua CT) and Hunt Valley (11351 York RD)! DM us if you have further questions! Thank you for your support! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UnDegkImc3 — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) March 18, 2020

Nice:

Go get your crabs, Baltimore:

🦀 Who’s in the mood for some carry-out crabs?!? pic.twitter.com/vsNKwyQ5B3 — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) March 17, 2020

