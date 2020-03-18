With restaurants all over America laying off workers because of new restrictions to hopefully stop the spread of coronavirus, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore, well known to Twitchy readers for its trolling of PETA, is doing something to help those affected. A whole lot of something, and it’s fantastic:

So, for anyone you know in the Maryland area, go buy a gift card and help these folks out:

Trending

The shirt should be ready for order soon, too:

Every little bit helps:

And their food truck is already out and about:

Nice:

Go get your crabs, Baltimore:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirus