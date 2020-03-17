Oh, great. Hollywood’s Rosanna Arquette has some questions about the coronavirus pandemic and Israel’s involvement with a vaccine:

I’m still confused ,so Israel has been working on a corona virus vaccine for a year already ? (so they knew )Vaccines take a long time to know if they are safe and KUSHNER OSCAR is the major investor in the new vaccine that is supposedly coming here .

lives at risk for profit . — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) March 17, 2020

That was fast:

Great, we're now at the "Hollywood celebrities are blaming the Jews" phase of Coronavirus. https://t.co/vItXNIzQJp — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) March 17, 2020

Eventually, everything gets blamed on the Jews sooner or later:

She might call this “friendly fire”:

Hi, I'm Jewish. We're pretty sure my sister has the virus & possibly most of my family now, including one fighting cancer. The coronavirus hit the Jewish community in New York before anyone else. Shame on you for this cruel, despicable attempt to imply that Jews are behind this. https://t.co/CRIqwuJpIB — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 17, 2020

100% this:

Screenshot for posterity:

***