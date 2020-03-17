Well, this is encouraging.

It appears Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Trump have called a truce with the NY Dem praising the president and his team at a news conference this morning.

WATCH:

Trending

And it looks like the Army Corps of Engineers is getting ready to help New York, and other states, increase hospital capacity:

Confirmed by President Trump at the briefing:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVID-19