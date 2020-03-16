Katy Perry is pretty psyched that “a whole neighborhood in Italy is singing ‘Roar’ while under quarantine, saying “you cannot break the human spirit”:

You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this. ♥️🇮🇹 https://t.co/XOa0rTVNwB — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2020

Except this is a meme and they are not singing her song:

Oh my god celebs are so stupid. This is a meme. They aren’t singing your song https://t.co/yR99EL3MqT — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 15, 2020

Here’s the original FWIW:

This is the original audio. For ppl who don’t know the joke/meme is to overlay the Italian ppl signing vids with other funny songs. I know celebs aren’t super online but like come on 😒 pic.twitter.com/K4CSCXcsHH — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 15, 2020

There are a number of these spoofs out there and some are pretty funny:

A whole neighborhood in Italy is singing “Chun-Li” by Nicki Minaj while they’re on lockdown and self-quarantined. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/CPzhXVExhB — Erkan C. (@erkancomlekcii) March 15, 2020

And this one:

A whole neighborhood in Italy is reciting the ‘I Am Your Mother’ monologue from Hereditary while they’re on lockdown and self-quarantined. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/OKXfbhAJgD — a (@ephwinslow) March 15, 2020

Well, at least we can come together at this perilous time to mock dumb celebs.

***