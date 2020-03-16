Katy Perry is pretty psyched that “a whole neighborhood in Italy is singing ‘Roar’ while under quarantine, saying “you cannot break the human spirit”:

Except this is a meme and they are not singing her song:

Here’s the original FWIW:

There are a number of these spoofs out there and some are pretty funny:

And this one:

Well, at least we can come together at this perilous time to mock dumb celebs.

