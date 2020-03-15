Whoa.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for those 65 years and older as well as those with chronic conditions to isolate at home:

Gov. Gavin Newsom: “We are calling for the home isolation of all seniors in the state of California.” That’s everyone 65 years and older. Also “all those with chronic conditions.” — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 15, 2020

Newsom also calling on all seniors 65+ and those with chronic conditions to home isolate. There are more than 5 million people in California who are older than 65. — Musadiq Bidar (@Bidar411) March 15, 2020

California Gov. Newsom calls for home confinement of those 65 years and above. Just a friendly reminder: President Trump: 73 years old

Bernie Biden: 77 years old

Bernie Sanders: 78 years old — Ben Bergman (@thebenbergman) March 15, 2020

He also called on bars, nightclubs, wineries and breweries to shut down:

#BREAKING – Governor Newsom calling on all CA bars, nightclubs, wineries, breweries to shut down for the time being. Restaurants encouraged to stay open to provide hot & prepared meals for those who don’t have access to kitchens. Social distancing highly rec. #Coronavirus — Alexandria Hernandez (@AlexandriaKTLA) March 15, 2020

At this point, this is guidance and not an order:

This is "guidance" but Newsom said he's confident it will be ordered by cities and counties, as happened with earlier the governor's guidelines that non-essential events with more than 250 people be canceled. — Ryan Hagen (@rmhagen) March 15, 2020

Restaurants will stay open for now:

On restaurants, "more nuanced" situation. Don't believe it's necessary to close now. — Jacob Fischler (@fischlerCQ) March 15, 2020

But he’s asking restaurants to cut occupancy in half and to continue fulfilling carry-out orders:

California Gov. Newsom orders:

– Hone isolation for those 65+#

– Bars, nightclubs, wineries to close.

– Restaurants must cut occupancy by 50% (preserving takeout). Who wants to bet this gets expanded by Wednesday? — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) March 15, 2020

The “guidance” could become an order if businesses don’t comply:

Newsom adds he could very easily make them official which would bring the power of enforcement from the state, but says he doesn't believe this will be necessary… — Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) March 15, 2020

