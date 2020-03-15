Whoa.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for those 65 years and older as well as those with chronic conditions to isolate at home:

This is a lot of people:

So, no campaigning in California? And what about celebrities?

He also called on bars, nightclubs, wineries and breweries to shut down:

At this point, this is guidance and not an order:

Restaurants will stay open for now:

But he’s asking restaurants to cut occupancy in half and to continue fulfilling carry-out orders:

The “guidance” could become an order if businesses don’t comply:

