At yesterday’s Big 10 men’s college basketball tournament, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg was sick but he decided to coach the game anyway:

Big Ten Network says Fred Hoiberg is sick, but decided to coach the Big Ten tourney game tonight anyway. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) March 12, 2020

But during the game it got worse. A lot worse. And he eventually had to leave and go to the ER:

Fred Hoiberg has been taken to hospital. Shocking he was allowed anywhere near the arena because he was in visible agony. The assistant coach next time was using hand sanitizer heavily throughout https://t.co/YZiMPL0nV2 pic.twitter.com/Bp4A9MCKJa — Robert Littal (@BSO) March 12, 2020

Nebraska HC Fred Hoiberg Decided to Coach Game Despite Being Obviously Ill; Video of Him Leaving the Bench After Realizing This Wasn’t a Good Idea and Now Everyone is Being Told to Stay Away From Locker Room https://t.co/YZiMPL0nV2 pic.twitter.com/bAABgOnjoO — Robert Littal (@BSO) March 12, 2020

As this was happening last night, news was breaking that the NBA had suspended the season after Rudy Gobert’s positive COVID-19 test, so, the players were quarantined after the game:

Nebraska basketball team has been quarantine at the arena thanks to Hoiberg deciding to coach the game while ill. No word when they will be able to leave — Robert Littal (@BSO) March 12, 2020

But, thankfully, Hoiberg only had Influenza A, which he described as “like a bad cold”:

This text to DM Register from Fred Hoiberg: "I’m fine. Got checked by a doctor before the game and he cleared me to coach. I have influenza A, which is like a bad cold. Nothing serious.” . . . #whew — Randy Peterson (@RandyPete) March 12, 2020

Now, here’s where the bad reporting and information comes in. . .

The University of Nebraska released this statement that read, “Influenza A (common cold)” which is not true:

Update on Head Coach Fred Hoiberg pic.twitter.com/sbe2pACeJE — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) March 12, 2020

(icu nurse here) influenza is different than the common cold. i would adjust your article if you’re able… influenza and complications that can happen can be just as serious as the coronavirus. — heidi auck (@heidiauck) March 12, 2020

ESPN, and others, just ran with it not bothering to even question if it was correct or not:

Update: Fred Hoiberg was diagnosed with influenza A (common cold) at the hospital. He has since been released and returned to the team hotel. — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

Do better, guys:

Flu isn't a cold, guys. https://t.co/9y1HTU7wgL — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 12, 2020

Reporting shouldn’t be stenography:

I was just going by what the school announced. They wrote “… he was diagnosed with influenza A (common cold).” — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 12, 2020

Anyway, the larger issue here is why was he coaching in the first place?

The fact Fred Hoiberg wasn’t feeling right before the game and didn’t go to the hospital then, considering everything that is going on, shows carelessness and a lack of wellbeing for players, fans and event workers. I’m astonished by the inaction prior to the game. #B1GTourney https://t.co/XJD9JHBg6n — Writing Illini (@WritingIlliniFS) March 12, 2020

Maybe he missed some of the news stories:

And Hoiberg coaching a game with the flu is still wildly irresponsible, especially considering we’re in the midst of an epidemic — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) March 12, 2020

***