Some amazing news out of Ohio where we’re learning this morning that the Cleveland Clinic develop a test for COVID-19 that will deliver a result in 8 hours and not the 2-7 day wait for current test:

It only took them 9 days to develop it after the CDC gave them permission to do so:

From Cleveland 19:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson told 19 News the hospital system will soon have new, in-house coronavirus testing capabilities.

The clinic’s new onsite testing will deliver results within eight hours, instead of the two to seven days it currently takes for off-campus labs to process the tests.

We’re going to be OK:

