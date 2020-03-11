The NBA season started with players bowing down to communist China after a Houston Rockets executive dared to show support for protesters in Hong Kong.

And now it’s likely the season will end without fans in attendance thanks to the coronavirus that started in communist China and spread around the world thanks to that country’s secrecy and a lack of transparency at the beginning of the crisis. Seattle doesn’t have an NBA franchise anymore, but this could be a sign of things to come in cities that do have NBA teams:

The NBA had been warning teams this might happen:

Trending

More on that warning:

But star LeBron James said he wouldn’t play if fans aren’t at the games:

The latest is that the NBA is thinking about moving games to cities that don’t have a coronavirus outbreak:

And to show you how fast things are moving, 9 days ago the NBA was concerned with signing autographs:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusNBA