Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is joining Sen. Ted Cruz and self-quarniting after exposure to the coronavirus at CPAC:

1. I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus. My office will be closed for the week. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

2. We are all asymptomatic and feel great. But we are being proactive and cautious. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

3. Keep the person in the hospital in your prayers. We are in touch with the CDC and the White House. They are doing a great job staying on top of this. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

But libs are really mad he called it the “Wuhan virus”:

Just astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus. https://t.co/cMrsA59xTH — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 9, 2020

Oh. But when a China researcher for Human Rights Watch calls it the “Wuhan Flu” that’s OK?

A netizen posted on Weibo saying their mother died of the Wuhan flu and there are other three similar deaths in Wuhan. None of the cases are on the official list. Is the Chinese govt going to silence the families of the affected now? pic.twitter.com/6XI7TQubY5 — Yaqiu Wang 王亚秋 (@Yaqiu) January 19, 2020

Or when a video producer from TIME says it?

HKU virologist Guan Yi told Caixin that he feels "powerless;" scale of Wuhan flu outbreak 10 times greater than SARS; level of sanitary precautions not strengthened in the city; points out local govt's inactions; doubts the effectives of Wuhan lockdown. https://t.co/4D5NwjHwFB pic.twitter.com/kHb0i6aSNh — Aria Chen (@ariahychen) January 23, 2020

Or an NPR reporter:

Traveling for Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, is the largest human migration in the world. The coronavirus now known as Wuhan Flu is alienating millions, who also don't know if they trust their public health officials https://t.co/VQCBoXHJvL — Elise Hu (@elisewho) January 23, 2020

***

Related: