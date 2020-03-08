Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is joining Sen. Ted Cruz and self-quarniting after exposure to the coronavirus at CPAC:

Trending

But libs are really mad he called it the “Wuhan virus”:

Oh. But when a China researcher for Human Rights Watch calls it the “Wuhan Flu” that’s OK?

Or when a video producer from TIME says it?

Or an NPR reporter:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusPaul Gosar