As we told you on Friday, blue-checks went after Rep. Ken Buck after they were triggered over this video where he told Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke that if the wanted his legally-owned AR-15 the could “come and take it”:

Well, for author Myke Cole, this was a “pathetic, loser’s cry” because the quote, attributed to the Spartan King Leonidas at the Battle of Thermopylae, was eventually killed by the Persian King Xerxes:

Trending

Others defended Cole, like this tweet adding that Americans who used that phrase against England and Mexico also lost those battles:

Um, if these folks want to tell gun owners to “read a book one of these days,” maybe *they* should finish the book first? Just a thought:

We’ll help them out:

And:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AR-15Ken Buck