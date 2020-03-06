How is this EVEN real? Here’s the latest from disgraced ex-Rep. Katie Hill on the claim that socialists are “great at sex”:
Umm. Who says they are great at sex? https://t.co/U68UQC5nWu
— Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) March 5, 2020
Well, she is the expert:
Also, no one is ever allowed to self proclaim they are great at sex. You just… no. Don’t do it, ok?
— Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) March 6, 2020
She’s made the list:
✍️🏼✍️🏼✍️🏼 https://t.co/so3gH65z85
— Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) March 6, 2020
Don’t stop her though:
Why would you comment on this!??!?! https://t.co/TtXuMDhWB4
— Steve (@SPavls) March 6, 2020
Yes, Twitter is free and it’s fantastic:
I can't believe this site is free. https://t.co/d9EAv43iVo
— Jellenne (@jellen805) March 6, 2020
And evergreen:
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 6, 2020
***