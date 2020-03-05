Well, this is a bit of good news regarding the Covid-19 coronavirus:
Top virologist working on the coronavirus's genetic code told me people who get covid-19 and recover build up resistance to it. Children seem to be quite resilient. Danger is to the elderly. Mortality rate (especially over 80yrs) is higher than overcall average.
— Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) February 26, 2020
Via NBC News, “As the novel coronavirus spreads around the globe, doctors say very few children have been diagnosed with it. And of those who have, most have had mild cases:
