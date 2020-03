Here we go again. . .

The usual suspects are claiming voter suppression after voters in multiple states experienced long lines at the polls on Super Tuesday:

The stories of insanely long lines EVERY ELECTION are a reminder of how much voter suppression is just priced into results and the news coverage. It's purposeful. It's indefensible. The next Democratic president should make voter access a top priority.

So the Dem-run states are practicing voter suppression, too?

There were long lines too in Blue states. Absolutely unacceptable. Do the math and prepare properly. https://t.co/arCaxc7UKH — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) March 4, 2020

Texas and California both had incredibly long wait times to vote yesterday:

It is almost 1 a.m. And people in Texas were still in line to vote as of a few moments ago.https://t.co/HXwLVhfui2#SuperTuesday #Texas2020 #TexasPrimary #VoteTexas #txlege — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 4, 2020

Ashamed at insanely long lines in my home state of California. It shouldn’t be this hard to vote. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 4, 2020

So, is the California suppression just about Bernie or what?

Please remember: What is happening in Texas + California is voter suppression and it is intentional. No one should have to wait two or three hours to vote. Voter suppression disproportionately disenfranchises working class voters. — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 4, 2020

Ah! The DNC is in on it?

The DNC allows for soft voter suppression because they want to keep the votes of the poor and the disenfranchised at a minimum. They know that the working classes are not on the side of their ratfucking candidates, and they'll do whatever is necessary to keep them voiceless — dante 🌹 i guess NOT gdc (@videodante) March 4, 2020

If it’s Texas, it’s voter suppression:

4 hour lines in Democratic & minority communities in Texas a preview of voter suppression GOP planning for November. Dems need to keep eyes on prize and develop strategy for combatting this no matter who the nominee is — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) March 4, 2020

And a Dem is IN ON IT:

The problem of long lines in Harris County is not exactly “voter suppression.” Top election official is a Dem. County moved to voting centers. People waited for POTUS decision, etc. YES, lines are too long. But reason is complex. #SuperTuesday https://t.co/PuiQ94Ia9r — Miya Shay (@miyashay) March 4, 2020

But wait! Republicans tried to help and offered their machines but NOPE:

10 machines here for each party. “this is poorly orchestrated, you know,” said Clay Turner, a republican election volunteer who said he tried to offer some of his side’s machines to dems to speed up process but was rebuffed. (Will try to get more details.) — St. John Barned-Smith ⚔️ (@stjbs) March 3, 2020

This does appear where Bernie’s people are headed:

Even though voting by mail and early voting were available, the line on election day is a voter suppression conspiracy against Bernie Sanders! — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 4, 2020

Or maybe it voter suppression and incompetence and being too cheap?

This is my semi-regular reminder that long lines at the polls are not reasons to celebrate. They are created by voter suppression, mismanagement & a chronic underinvestment in American elections. — Guy Cecil (@guycecil) March 4, 2020

Saying they’re incompetent or it’s voter suppression is the easy answer, but it’s likely more complicated than that. Both California and Texas invested heavily in early voting which should mean you need fewer resources on hand on election day:

Someone please tell me why voters in Texas and California have to wait in endless lines to vote. Was it really that hard for voting officials to anticipate these numbers? Voting shouldn't be like trying to get into a rock concert or sports event. It's a right. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 4, 2020

Of course, MSNBC called what happened in Texas voter suppression early on in the night:

Big kudos to MSNBC for loudly calling out voter suppression in Texas. — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) March 4, 2020

But California? Nah. That’s just a state not deploying enough resources:

Brian Williams on long lines at polls in California: "If we ever determine as a country that voting is critical to our democracy, I bet we'll get right on this." pic.twitter.com/ivPZ9oesxb — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2020

So, spend more money?

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa on long lines: "Texas election officials need to do far better than having people wait in multi-hour lines just to cast a ballot. Texas elections and reporting systems require significant modernization." — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) March 4, 2020

***