A woman from Seattle allegedly with COVID-19 symptoms has gone viral after she says she tried — and failed — to get tested for the coronavirus.

Since I work in a physical therapy clinic with many 65+ patients and those with chronic illnesses, I decided to be responsible and go to get tested. This is how that went.

I live in Seattle, I have all symptoms of COVID-19 and have a history of chronic bronchitis.

I called the Corona hotline, was on hold for 40 minutes and gave up. So I looked at the CDC and Washington public health websites. They told me to see a primary care doctor, but there's no information about testing. — sketchy lady (@into_the_brush) March 3, 2020

I called 2 primary care doctors. One told me they don't know where to get testing, and that I should not to seek out testing. The other one told me to go to an urgent care or ER. I called the Urgent Care, they also had no idea where tests are, but told me to call the hospital. — sketchy lady (@into_the_brush) March 3, 2020

I called the hospital. They do not have tests, but transferred me to the COVID-19 hotline to "answer my questions". Since I was transferred on a medical provider line, I actually got through. Progress! — sketchy lady (@into_the_brush) March 3, 2020

The lady with the hotline was very kind and professional and understood my concern about my own health and those at my clinic. (Which is currently being sanitized). However, I was told I do not qualify for testing. And I was not given a timeline or info on current resources. — sketchy lady (@into_the_brush) March 3, 2020

So. Who does qualify? Those who have been out of the country in the last 14 days, and those who have had contact with one of the few people who have been tested and come up positive. That's it. — sketchy lady (@into_the_brush) March 3, 2020

The only way I can get treated is if my symptoms get so bad I develop pneumonia or bronchitis, which is very likely in my case. Then I'll be in the ER and quarantined for several days while waiting for a test and for the results to come back. — sketchy lady (@into_the_brush) March 3, 2020

This is all incredibly frustrating because I am trying to do everything right in a system that punishes moments of "weakness" like taking days off. It's also scary to know that I won't be able to get help until I need life support. — sketchy lady (@into_the_brush) March 3, 2020

We will keep watching this story to see what happens next:

Still no new information, talking to a few news outlets in the morning, home quarentine until further notice. Thank you for all the support and please continue to spread the word. #CoronaVirusSeattle https://t.co/a9lInxJeyZ — sketchy lady (@into_the_brush) March 3, 2020

