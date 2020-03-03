Correct this right now, Reuters!
In a Texas chicken joint, Biden and onetime rival Buttigieg unite to stop Sanders https://t.co/6Ahr3jCASv pic.twitter.com/9MpdJqr1d0
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 3, 2020
We mean that this photo was taken in a Whataburger, not a “Texas chicken joint”:
Chicken joint? The name literally has “burger” in it.
— Dr. John Biggan (@Biggan4Congress) March 3, 2020
Oh, and that’s not Pete Buttigieg either, but, whatever. That’s not as bad as their Whataburger libel:
Also, and probably more importantly, that’s Beto, not Buttigieg.
— Dr. John Biggan (@Biggan4Congress) March 3, 2020
At least they got Joe Biden right:
Well… at least you got Biden right
— (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) March 3, 2020
And here’s Joe Biden trying this wonderful culinary experience for the first time:
Seeing what this whole Whataburger thing is about with @BetoORourke ! https://t.co/rdjZUFC49y
— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 3, 2020
Beto finally did something right in this election?
Sofia, a seven-year old from Broken Bow, Oklahoma, asked Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke for autographs at Whataburger on Monday night. They both wrote her notes.
Biden: “You are a lovely, bright young lady.”
O’Rourke: “I am expecting great things from you.” pic.twitter.com/qEvn6JImTm
— Dan Merica (@merica) March 3, 2020
Beto O’Rourke did in fact take Joe Biden to Whataburger. pic.twitter.com/250TgHVFjH
— Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) March 3, 2020
Screenshot for posterity:
***