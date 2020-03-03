Correct this right now, Reuters!

We mean that this photo was taken in a Whataburger, not a “Texas chicken joint”:

Oh, and that’s not Pete Buttigieg either, but, whatever. That’s not as bad as their Whataburger libel:

At least they got Joe Biden right:

And here’s Joe Biden trying this wonderful culinary experience for the first time:

Beto finally did something right in this election?

Screenshot for posterity:

***

Tags: Joe BidenWhataburger