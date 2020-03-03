Donna Brazile, who famously resigned from CNN in 2016 after it was revealed she gave debate questions to Hillary Clinton, just told GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to “GO TO HELL!” after she suggested Dems would take the nomination away from Bernie Sanders at a brokered convention:

In other words, this scored a direct hit:

Ronna McDaniel’s response, we must say, is just perfect, too:

This is doubly crazy coming from Brazile after her own book in 2017 admitted closer-than-advertised ties between the Clinton campaign and the DNC:

And now she’s telling the GOP chairwoman to “GO TO HELL!” for pointing this out?

