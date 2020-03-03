Live Super Tuesday results here.

And Joe Biden is projected to win Virginia:

This should be good news for Team Biden:

Trending

Biden’s campaign manager with the victory lap:

Bernie will win some delegates, however:

As for Mike Bloomberg, this is what it looks like when you set $18 million on fire:

Whoops:

More from MSNBC:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenVirginia