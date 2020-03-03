Live Super Tuesday results here.

And Joe Biden is projected to win Virginia:

BREAKING: Joe Biden has won Virginia, a call made as soon as polls close. The early call in a state that is a key barometer could indicate a major night for the former vice president. Bernie Sanders carries his home state of Vermont. — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 4, 2020

This should be good news for Team Biden:

this early of a call for Biden suggests that there are much better things ahead for him tonight than seemed possible for him a week ago — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 4, 2020

Biden’s campaign manager with the victory lap:

Nice to get some recognition that @JoeBiden campaign has had an actual delegate STRATEGY for ten months. That is one of the reasons why we will be outspent by factors of 10 today on tv and still do really well tonight. — Greg Schultz 🥁 (@schultzohio) March 4, 2020

Bernie will win some delegates, however:

Although @JoeBiden is projected to win the state, @BernieSanders is currently on track to earn delegates in Virginia.@MikeBloomberg and @ewarren are trying to get to the 15% threshold to earn delegates. #NY1Politics. LIVE RESULTS: https://t.co/XCXhvi2pSj pic.twitter.com/cAF5aI6I0s — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) March 4, 2020

As for Mike Bloomberg, this is what it looks like when you set $18 million on fire:

💰 fact: Bloomberg spent about $18 million on TV/radio ads in Virginia, while Biden and allies spent about $360K. https://t.co/BB23QGoZWZ — Julie Bykowicz (@bykowicz) March 4, 2020

Whoops:

Early on, when nobody was paying much attention, TV advertising really moved the needle for Steyer, Pete, and others. When people are really paying attention, it doesn't really matter. https://t.co/7WIazOqQCa — Ben Smith (@benyt) March 4, 2020

More from MSNBC:

"This is a huge development to start the night."@SteveKornacki breaks down how Joe Biden won Virginia. #TrackingKornacki pic.twitter.com/zPqQdMXAjr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2020

***