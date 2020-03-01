During the Los Angeles Lakers’ 105-88 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Dillon Brooks of the Grizzlies appeared to just barely tap LeBron James on the chin while reaching in for the ball. Here’s is LeBron’s Oscars-worthy flp in reaction to the light, light contact:

And the award for best actor in a live action thriller goes to … 🥁🥁🥁… LEBRON JAMES! 😆👏 #NBA #DFS Aside from walking away with a new trophy for this flop, King James finished the night with 19 PTS, 2 3PM, 10 AST, 8 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK and 48.00 #FantasyDraft points 😎 pic.twitter.com/MkujdtK39X — FantasyDraft (@FantasyDraft) March 1, 2020

We’re so old that we remember when he called out the Houston Astros on integrity in sports:

Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this. Literally the ball(⚾️) is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports! #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

