Caution: MSNBC galaxy brain at work. . .

Here’s the latest from Howard Fineman:

Yes, Howard. Bernie is sexist for trying to win states. That’s totally how this is all supposed to work:

He can’t win:

Does Howard Fineman know how insulting this really is to Sens. Warren and Klobuchar?

We assume Bernie isn’t dumb enough to fall for this as every delegate will matter:

MSNBC really is knocking it out of the park with their Bernie punditry this year:

Bernie really isn’t doing anything wrong, but we all know that:

It’s happening:

