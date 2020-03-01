Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg was at the historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Ala. for “Bloody Sunday” commemoration.

It did not go well:

Several in the congregation here at Brown Chapel in Selma have stood and turned their backs on Mayor Bloomberg. pic.twitter.com/nXuzh6q3CS — Henry Thornton (@HenryThornton95) March 1, 2020

Have a watch:

Mike Bloomberg was speaking at Selma’s historic Brown AME. It predictably didn’t go well. pic.twitter.com/rNcyeMgZLJ — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) March 1, 2020

President Trump weighed in, calling him a “pandering phony”:

The Black community brilliantly turned their backs on Mini Mike because they know he is a pandering phony who never did right by them! https://t.co/OERuf0ZKOk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020

Fact check? True:

WATCH: Church attendees silently turn their backs on Mike Bloomberg during Selma service pic.twitter.com/V8kmJgcdpo — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 1, 2020

More photos:

Look at this – Bloomberg in Selma, Alabama. On the Anniversary of Bloody Sunday at Brown Chapel.

Standing with them in Spirit ✊ https://t.co/u6SZ9zgTyy pic.twitter.com/fXKZTmOBCp — ℙ𝕚𝕡 ⚓🌹🕊 (@Sanity4243) March 1, 2020

Later on, Bloomberg joined other 2020 Dems to walk over the Edmund Pettus Bridge:

Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren have reached the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama pic.twitter.com/qk6YvrZo4U — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) March 1, 2020

Now, compare Mini Mike to Joe Biden’s reception:

Joe Biden is speaking now. This is neither his first time in Selma nor his first time speaking at this church. Unlike Bloomberg, he is received warmly. Also I should note Alabama is a Super Tuesday state. pic.twitter.com/PQ008WT8JN — Tia Mitchell, AJC’s Washington Correspondent (@ajconwashington) March 1, 2020

A standing ovation:

Here in Selma, Bloomberg got turned backs. Biden got a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/DMWAoZuvey — Tia Mitchell, AJC’s Washington Correspondent (@ajconwashington) March 1, 2020

