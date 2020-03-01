Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg was at the historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Ala. for “Bloody Sunday” commemoration.
It did not go well:
Several in the congregation here at Brown Chapel in Selma have stood and turned their backs on Mayor Bloomberg. pic.twitter.com/nXuzh6q3CS
— Henry Thornton (@HenryThornton95) March 1, 2020
Have a watch:
Mike Bloomberg was speaking at Selma’s historic Brown AME.
It predictably didn’t go well. pic.twitter.com/rNcyeMgZLJ
— Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) March 1, 2020
President Trump weighed in, calling him a “pandering phony”:
The Black community brilliantly turned their backs on Mini Mike because they know he is a pandering phony who never did right by them! https://t.co/OERuf0ZKOk
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020
Fact check? True:
WATCH: Church attendees silently turn their backs on Mike Bloomberg during Selma service pic.twitter.com/V8kmJgcdpo
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 1, 2020
More photos:
Look at this – Bloomberg in Selma, Alabama. On the Anniversary of Bloody Sunday at Brown Chapel.
Standing with them in Spirit ✊ https://t.co/u6SZ9zgTyy pic.twitter.com/fXKZTmOBCp
— ℙ𝕚𝕡 ⚓🌹🕊 (@Sanity4243) March 1, 2020
Later on, Bloomberg joined other 2020 Dems to walk over the Edmund Pettus Bridge:
Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren have reached the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama pic.twitter.com/qk6YvrZo4U
— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) March 1, 2020
Now, compare Mini Mike to Joe Biden’s reception:
Joe Biden is speaking now. This is neither his first time in Selma nor his first time speaking at this church. Unlike Bloomberg, he is received warmly. Also I should note Alabama is a Super Tuesday state. pic.twitter.com/PQ008WT8JN
— Tia Mitchell, AJC’s Washington Correspondent (@ajconwashington) March 1, 2020
A standing ovation:
Here in Selma, Bloomberg got turned backs. Biden got a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/DMWAoZuvey
— Tia Mitchell, AJC’s Washington Correspondent (@ajconwashington) March 1, 2020
