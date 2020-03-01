6’8″, 318-pound draft prospect Trey Adams of the University of Washington was asked, “If you could change anything about yourself, what would it be?” at the NFL draft combine held this weekend in Indianapolis, Ind.

His answer?

“A bigger d*ck”:

This video was leaked and not supposed to go viral, but. . .

Trending

. . .shouldn’t his honesty should be something NFL teams are looking for:

Hey, he needs all the help he can get:

But don’t count him out:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Trey Adams