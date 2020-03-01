6’8″, 318-pound draft prospect Trey Adams of the University of Washington was asked, “If you could change anything about yourself, what would it be?” at the NFL draft combine held this weekend in Indianapolis, Ind.

His answer?

“A bigger d*ck”:

REPORT: Trey Adams nailed the interview process at the Scouting Combine and is one of the biggest risers in the 2020 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/17LMPr21EC — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) February 29, 2020

This video was leaked and not supposed to go viral, but. . .

Not cool by whoever leaked the video on Trey Adams. That was meant to be seen by only members of all 32 teams. Totally not cool. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 1, 2020

. . .shouldn’t his honesty should be something NFL teams are looking for:

There’s a discussion to be had about what the most impressive thing we’ve seen at the #NFLCombine is. Trey Adams’ honesty is right up there with Isaiah Simmons’ 40. https://t.co/08bghx3brG — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) March 1, 2020

Hey, he needs all the help he can get:

Trey Adams did only the 40, vertical, and broad jump. He finished dead last in each. After getting buzz as a first rounder a few years ago, Adams might not even get drafted — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 29, 2020

But don’t count him out:

So Trey Adams didn't have a great Combine. He reminds me a lot of Zach Strief – who played a LONG time in the NFL. I hope the young man stays healthy and takes full advantage of the opportunity he gets. I suspect he will. — Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) March 1, 2020

***