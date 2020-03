Judge Moss compared the situation to the long-running bit on “The Office” where Dwight Schrute calls himself the “assistant regional manager” while Michael Scott refers to him as the “assistant to the regional manager.” Judge Moss ruled that, “. . . either way, that person is, at best, second in command” and “the acting Secretary created a position that is second in command in name only”:

