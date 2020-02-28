Chris Matthews confused GOP Sen. Tim Scott, who was at President Trump’s rally in SC sitting next to Sen. Lindsey Graham with Dem Jaime Harrison, who is running against Graham in November. Even worse for Matthews? Harrison was his guest at the time he made the error.

Have a watch:

Maybe it’s time Matthews hung it up?

Trending

Keep in mind, this week alone Matthews was also criticized for his interview with Elizabeth Warren:

That interview prompted journo Laura Bassett to finally name Matthews as the guy who was allegedly “gross and inappropriate” with her in the past:

And the Warren interview prompted calls for his firing:

Earlier in the week, he had to apologize for comparing Bernie Sanders to the Nazi army invading France:

Is an offensive comment about Pete Buttigieg next?

***

Tags: Chris MatthewsTim Scott