Chris Matthews confused GOP Sen. Tim Scott, who was at President Trump’s rally in SC sitting next to Sen. Lindsey Graham with Dem Jaime Harrison, who is running against Graham in November. Even worse for Matthews? Harrison was his guest at the time he made the error.

Have a watch:

Yikes! MSNBC's Chris Matthews confuses SC Dem Senate candidate Jaime Harrison with current SC GOP Senator Tim Scott. pic.twitter.com/m8G3DFna3D — Rich Noyes (@RichNoyes) February 29, 2020

Maybe it’s time Matthews hung it up?

The question none of my sources at NBC and MSNBC can answer…what value does Chris Matthews bring to the network? — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 28, 2020

Keep in mind, this week alone Matthews was also criticized for his interview with Elizabeth Warren:

Last night, @HardballChris GRILLED Elizabeth Warren for bringing up Bloomberg’s “Kill it” comment to a pregnant employee. She was under fire, not Bloomberg. Matthews settled a similar lawsuit in 2017. Lack of women in media leadership REALLY MATTERS. https://t.co/oVm0oBja14 — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) February 26, 2020

That interview prompted journo Laura Bassett to finally name Matthews as the guy who was allegedly “gross and inappropriate” with her in the past:

In 2017, I wrote about a cable news host being gross and inappropriate with me. I was afraid to name him at the time. I'm not anymore; it was Chris Matthews! And his sexist exchange with Warren this week inspired me to revisit those moments and name him https://t.co/oBWXXJDPhR — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 28, 2020

And the Warren interview prompted calls for his firing:

Critics call for MSNBC's Chris Matthews to be fired after asking Warren why she believes Bloomberg accuser https://t.co/dc65xVi1lv pic.twitter.com/VYLY3zng7l — The Hill (@thehill) February 29, 2020

Earlier in the week, he had to apologize for comparing Bernie Sanders to the Nazi army invading France:

.@MSNBC's Chris Matthews issued an apology tonight after comparing @BernieSanders' Nevada Democratic caucus win to when Nazi Germany took over France. MSNBC has remained silent on whether they disavow his comments/if there will be any repercussions:https://t.co/A4DhctIuJf pic.twitter.com/eOfbca7zJT — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) February 25, 2020

Is an offensive comment about Pete Buttigieg next?

***