Bingo. Shouldn’t it be a bigger story that Dems lawmakers misinterpreting last week’s briefing on Russian interference in our election to make it sound like Vladimir Putin was trying to re-elect Donald Trump?

Rep. Mark Meadows agrees:

Trending

Ande here come Rep. Lee Zeldin off the top rope:

Do better, media:

You see, it’s really President Trump who is at fault, at least according to NBC News:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: PutinRussiaTrump