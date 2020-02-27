Bingo. Shouldn’t it be a bigger story that Dems lawmakers misinterpreting last week’s briefing on Russian interference in our election to make it sound like Vladimir Putin was trying to re-elect Donald Trump?

Democratic lawmakers misinterpreting intelligence and leaking it to the New York Times seems like a pretty big story to me. https://t.co/KFS4qcLGhj pic.twitter.com/lq3LkRKif1 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 26, 2020

Rep. Mark Meadows agrees:

So Democrats “misinterpreted” intelligence about President Trump’s campaign and then leaked it to the media Absolutely unbelievable How is this not a bigger story? https://t.co/RFyYzKkM5E — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) February 27, 2020

Ande here come Rep. Lee Zeldin off the top rope:

This is how the House Intel Committee is run. It was how CNN reported on Donald Trump Jr’s closed door depo in the middle of it. I saw this firsthand during the closed door impeachment depos. These Members don’t just leak. They mislead in their leak & some media eagerly run w/it. https://t.co/XiD5y5ylCh — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 27, 2020

Do better, media:

This story from 2 days ago is barely getting any attention Intel officials say Adam Schiff and his Intel Committee Democrats “distorted” and mischaracterized their briefing on Russian meddling In other words: Democrats are at it again Incrediblehttps://t.co/CO9ys5ucbq — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) February 27, 2020

You see, it’s really President Trump who is at fault, at least according to NBC News:

And amazingly, the headline tries to claim President Trump is misleading too. Here’s the relevant section. So because Trump calls out Democrats for leaking misleading info, he’s “playing politics,” apparently Not even close to the same thing pic.twitter.com/f6jnI3lvW8 — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) February 27, 2020

***