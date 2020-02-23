The tall clown who once ran for president called out Pete Buttigieg for being smug after the Nevada caucuses and that he got his “ass kicked” by the elderly socialist from Vermont:

De Blasio ended up getting dragged for that take by both sides. Here’s ex-Clinton spin-master Joe Lockhart:

And Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld:

Did Mayor de Blasio forget that he got *his* ass kicked by the former mayor of South Bend?

At least Buttigieg never murdered a mammal during his reign:

Look in the mirror, Bill:

And FIX your own city:

