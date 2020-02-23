Elizabeth Warren mocked Mike Bloomberg’s height at an event yesterday, saying the former NYC mayor represented “a big threat, not a tall threat, but a big one”:

YES! Watch it here:

Trending

It’s so great that the fake Native American is now doing this:

More of this, please:

But she did not repeat it at a later gathering:

Bummer.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth WarrenMike Bloomberg